Atletico stars for sale – Who should Arsenal be targeting?

Football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has stated that every player at Atletico Madrid is for sale this summer, for the right price, but which ones should Arsenal be focussed on?

The Coronavirus is believed to have huge financial implications on a number of teams of late, with nigh-on all incomes having come to a halt, and the Spanish league is yet to release any prospective plans to resume, with the country having endured the stricted of lockdown measures thus far.

It was announced this week that schools in Spain are not to reopen before September, which may be the biggest inclination yet that football could well be next to be curtailed until after the summer.

When talking about Arsenal’s interest in Thomas Partey, Di Marzio revealed that any player at the Spanish giants is to be available in the coming window.

He said: “Arsenal want him a lot. Every Atletico Madrid player is in the market. So, it depends a lot on the offer. Atletico are open to selling every player if the offer is good.

“It also depends on budget – how much Arsenal can afford? And how much Atletico want?”

Thomas Partey is the player most strongly linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, although his club appear determined to sign the Ghanaian to a new contract, which may well price us of a move this summer.

An alternative to him in midfield however could be Liverpool’s conqueror Marcos Llorente. The defensive midfielder is more known for his work in front of the defence, but his two goals against the Reds will no doubt have attracted attention to his all-round ability, and he could well be an alternative option to Dani Ceballos, who is set to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan.

Should we be on the lookout for defensive additions, I have long-been a fan of Jose Gimenez, who was signed for a bargain €900K fee as an 18 year-old, and is now one of the most under-rated centre-backs in Europe in my eyes.

Transfermarkt.com has him valued at €56M at present, but should the division not return this season this could well drop significantly.

Jan Oblak will likely be the subject of interest this summer, but I don’t expect our club to bring in a first-team rival for Bernd Leno, nor do I think we would spend the required fee for him, although I wouldn’t be shocked to see him at Stamford Bridge next term.

Which Atletico players can you realistically see at Arsenal next term? Has Leno done enough to be assured of his first-team role next season?

Patrick