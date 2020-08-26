Atletico’s latest transfer move might be good news for Arsenal

It is no secret that Arsenal is interested in signing Atletico’s Thomas Partey and the Gunners remain keen on him (Football London).

They have been informed by the Spaniards that they will have to pay his 50 million euros release clause if they hope to sign him.

The Gunners have reportedly had an offer for his signature turned down by the Spaniards.

However, it seems that Atletico might soften their stance on his transfer soon with the latest report from Spain claiming that they are targeting a move for another midfielder.

AS claims that Diego Simeone’s side has plans to sign Espanyol’s Marc Roca this summer and that they will get the deal done for 15 million Euros.

The young Spaniard was arguably the best player in the Catalan side last season, but his fine performances were not enough to help them avoid relegation.

Now that they will have to compete in the Spanish second tier, he is too good to remain with them and a number of teams have been looking to sign him.

He has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, but only as an alternative to Partey and if Atleti eventually signs him, it might pave the way for them to sell Partey to the Gunners.