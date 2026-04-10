Atletico’s president comments on Alvarez’s future as Arsenal keeps pushing

Enrique Cerezo has continued to respond firmly to reporters linking Julian Alvarez with a move away from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal and other clubs.

The attacker is currently in strong form, which has naturally attracted interest from top sides. Arsenal are among those reportedly keen to bring him back to the Premier League at the end of the season.

There is also interest from Barcelona, further increasing speculation about his future. Despite this, Atletico Madrid remains determined to retain one of their key players.

Atletico Stand Firm on Alvarez

Atletico have made it clear that Alvarez is not for sale under any circumstances. The forward remains under a long-term contract, giving the club a strong position in any potential negotiations.

However, such statements have done little to silence the rumours, which continue to circulate widely. The club’s leadership has grown increasingly frustrated with ongoing speculation surrounding the player.

Cerezo, in particular, has been vocal in addressing the situation, repeatedly dismissing suggestions that Alvarez could be allowed to leave in the near future.

Cerezo Responds to Speculation

As reported by the Metro, Cerezo addressed the matter once again when questioned about Alvarez’s future:

‘You’re under contract with life.

‘Don’t take it seriously, because there are things you shouldn’t take seriously. If a player has a contract and still has years left, tell me what could happen.

‘Now imagine I’m God and I’ll decide when he has to leave.’

His comments underline Atletico Madrid’s firm stance and their reluctance to entertain any offers. The club appear intent on maintaining control over the player’s future.

Nevertheless, given Alvarez’s quality and the level of interest from elite clubs, speculation is likely to persist as the transfer window approaches.