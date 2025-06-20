Attacker decides he will wait to get Arsenal move no matter how long it takes

Viktor Gyökeres appears intent on securing a move to Arsenal this summer, although Sporting Club’s firm stance on negotiations continues to challenge the Gunners’ efforts. The Swedish forward is reportedly eager to depart the Portuguese side during this transfer window and has held discussions with various clubs in recent weeks.

However, despite interest from elsewhere, Gyökeres is now understood to be prioritising a transfer to Arsenal, with the North London side attempting to reach a deal with Sporting. Tensions have reportedly arisen between the player and his current club regarding the financial terms required for a transfer to proceed, with the striker eager to ensure his preferred move goes ahead.

Competition Remains, But Player’s Intent is Clear

Juventus and Manchester United are both believed to be monitoring the situation closely. These clubs have been in dialogue regarding a potential deal and could be more open to meeting Sporting’s valuation. Nevertheless, Gyökeres remains focused on a move to the Emirates and is willing to wait while Arsenal continue negotiations.

Despite the external pressure from competing clubs, the striker’s personal preference has now become a key factor in the ongoing transfer saga. His desire to join Arsenal could influence the dynamics of any potential agreement, especially if Sporting eventually softens its stance to facilitate the move.

Arsenal Urged to Act Swiftly

As cited by the Daily Mail, Gyökeres is prepared to wait for an agreement to be reached between the two clubs and has no intention of accepting an offer from another team at this stage. He views Arsenal as his ideal next destination and is reportedly willing to remain patient in hopes that Sporting will eventually sanction the move.

With the striker expressing a clear preference, Arsenal have a valuable opportunity to secure a highly rated player who could significantly bolster their attacking options. It is now essential that the club act decisively to finalise the deal, capitalising on Gyökeres’ commitment before rival suitors intensify their efforts.

