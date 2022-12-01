Attacker drops more hints he wants to join Arsenal

Mykhailo Mudryk is a player several European clubs want to add to their squad and Arsenal is one of them.

He has impressed in Europe and domestic competitions for Shakhtar Donetsk and it is only a matter of time before he leaves them for a bigger club.

Reports have linked him with a move to several clubs, but he has flirted with the idea of playing for Arsenal and the club has a mutual interest in him.

As the Londoners plan for the next transfer window, he has dropped another hint that he will love to play for them.

A report on Metro Sport reveals he liked a social media post linking him with a move to the Emirates again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk seems to admire us and truly wants to wear our red and white shirt in the future

The youngster has faced world-class opponents in the UCL, so he is prepared to play for a top club like ours if he moves to London.

However, before the transfer can happen, we must make him a key target and contact his present employers to do business over adding him to our group in London.

His social media activities mean we will probably have no problems in agreeing to personal terms with his entourage.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta take Arsenal training ahead of Dubai trip