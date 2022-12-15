Attacker is in a hurry to pen new Arsenal deal

Arsenal is now one of the most attractive clubs in Europe and several players will jump at the chance to play for them.

The players on their books now also want to remain with them as they sense the club is heading towards a glorious period in their history.

One man who has been close to leaving the Emirates for some time now is Reiss Nelson, but he has reiterated his desire to remain.

Nelson was developed by the Gunners and continues to play for their first team after some loan spells away from the club.

His contract is running down, but he insists he wants to stay after impressing for the Gunners in their mid-season training camp in Dubai. Asked about wanting to stay, he said via The Sun:

“Of course. I’ve been here since I was eight and Arsenal is all I know.

“I’m only a couple of minutes from the stadium. All my family is there. So, of course, I’d love to stay.

“I’m 23 now, so I’ve been here a long time and I’m Arsenal through and through.

“So to be playing, even in games just like this [friendlies], I’m delighted.

“Of course, injuries are just a minor setback, but of course, I just look towards the future and hopefully, I can play many more years at the club.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It will be hard for players to leave Arsenal now, considering that the club is clearly on the cusp of something great, but we must decide who we want to keep.

If Mikel Arteta considers Nelson good enough for his project, then we can keep the Englishman, even if it’s just for a backup option in case of emergencies.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta discusses our improving youngsters, Ben White, Xhaka and returning World Cup players and, of course, the transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids