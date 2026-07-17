Attacker is ready to snub Tottenham to move to Arsenal

Tottenham has joined Arsenal in the race to sign Morgan Rogers this summer, but they could be disappointed in their pursuit of the attacker.

The Aston Villa star is a wanted player, with Arsenal keen to add him to their squad during this transfer window. However, Villa is not interested in selling him, at least not at the moment.

Both clubs will continue to work on potential moves, and Spurs have shown a strong desire to improve their squad with big money signings in this window, more than Arsenal has done so far.

The Gunners have plans for their squad, but Spurs have acted on theirs, and clubs may take their interest in players seriously, perhaps even more than Arsenal’s at this stage.

Morgan Rogers prefers Arsenal over Tottenham

Despite Tottenham’s interest, their chances of securing Rogers could be limited. According to Give Me Sport, Rogers will reject a move to Spurs and choose Arsenal every time if he decides to leave Aston Villa during this transfer window.

Rogers reportedly views the Gunners as a bigger and better fit for his career if he chooses to change clubs. This could make Arsenal a more attractive destination for the attacker as they continue to monitor his situation.

The decision could eventually depend on whether Villa are willing to negotiate and whether Arsenal can present an offer that convinces the club to consider a sale.

Arsenal faces a challenge to complete potential move

Villa would need to be persuaded, and that means Arsenal may have to make an offer that the club simply cannot refuse. That could prove difficult for the Gunners during this summer’s transfer window.

Tottenham’s interest adds further competition, but Arsenal appear to have an advantage because of Rogers’ reported preference. The midfielder’s situation will continue to attract attention as clubs look to strengthen their squads.

A move remains possible, but Villa’s stance means Arsenal must be prepared to make a significant effort if they want to bring Rogers to the Emirates. The coming weeks could determine whether the Gunners can turn their interest into a successful deal.

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