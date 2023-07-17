Attacker rejected advice to join Arsenal in January and now regrets it

Last January, Joao Felix, the highly sought-after Portuguese star, became available for a loan move from Atletico de Madrid, sparking interest from clubs across Europe. Arsenal was among the clubs looking to bolster their ranks with the talented forward.

However, Felix decided to make a move to Chelsea instead, who paid a substantial sum to secure his services on loan. Unfortunately, the move did not go as planned, and Chelsea finished in mid-table in the league, with the player failing to score enough goals to significantly impact their season.

Following the loan spell at Chelsea, their new manager Mauricio Pochettino decided not to pursue a permanent deal, leaving Felix stuck in Madrid with Atletico.

A report via Sport Witness reveals that Felix’s entourage had advised him to join Arsenal instead of Chelsea, but he chose the latter. Now, after the transfer failed to work out, he reportedly regrets not heeding that advice and wishes he had made a different decision.

Felix is undoubtedly a talented player, and with the right fit and support, he could still have a successful future in football. As for Arsenal, they continue to explore other options to strengthen their squad and move forward with their transfer plans.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the best clubs for any player to join and Mikel Arteta has made us even more attractive, so Felix will regret it.

However, that is hardly our business now, as we have moved on and signed some top talents to make our team much more robust.

We need to decide on the future of some first-team stars as quickly as possible after the new signings we have made.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…