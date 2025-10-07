Attacker sends message to Arsenal after their summer pursuit of his signature

Rodrygo has long been linked with a potential move to Arsenal, as the Brazilian has struggled for consistent playing time at Real Madrid. Despite being recognised as one of the best attackers in world football, the presence of multiple world-class forwards at Madrid has limited his opportunities, with players such as Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé often preferred ahead of him.

Arsenal Interest and Transfer Speculation

Arsenal reportedly showed serious interest in Rodrygo during the last transfer window, with the aim of bolstering their attacking options. However, a move did not materialise, and the Gunners instead signed Eberechi Eze. Rodrygo has now reaffirmed his intention to remain with the Spanish club, making it clear that his focus is on succeeding at Real Madrid rather than pursuing a transfer elsewhere.

Speaking to Goal, he said:

“Every summer, the same thing happens to me. Whether I’m going to leave or whether I have offers from this club or that. Every week, I was in a team if I paid attention to what was published. Of course, there are always offers; I’m not going to lie about that. But I always made it clear to the club that I want to continue succeeding here, even more than I already have. It’s a lot to have won two Champions Leagues at my age, but now I want more European Cups in this shirt. I’ve always said: ‘As long as Real Madrid wants me, I’ll be here.’ If one day Real Madrid says to me: ‘Rodry, find a team,’ I’ll say ‘OK.’ But that hasn’t happened. The club has always told me they count on me.”

Staying Focused at Real Madrid

Rodrygo’s comments underscore the difficulty of signing a player from Real Madrid, as many of their talents understand the prestige and opportunities that come with playing for one of the biggest clubs in world football. Despite limited appearances, Rodrygo remains committed to proving his value and helping the club achieve further success in domestic and European competitions. His loyalty reflects both personal ambition and respect for Real Madrid’s faith in him, signalling that any future transfer will only occur if the club initiates it.

