Attacker tells Arsenal he wants to join them

Christos Tzolis is reportedly keen on securing a move to Arsenal this summer after enjoying an outstanding campaign with Club Brugge. The attacker attracted significant interest with his performances last season and is now ready to take the next step in his career by joining a bigger club.

The winger played a key role for Club Brugge as they dominated domestic competition in Belgium, establishing himself as one of the team’s standout performers. His displays have placed him on the radar of several clubs, and he is believed to be eager to complete a transfer during the current transfer window.

Arsenal monitoring attacking options

According to Team Talk, Tzolis has told Arsenal that he is waiting for their approach despite interest from a number of other clubs. The report suggests the player is hopeful that the Gunners will make a move as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements.

Arsenal are in the market for a new attacker, and the departure of Leandro Trossard has increased the need to strengthen the left wing. The Belgian had been a regular starter in that position, leaving Gabriel Martinelli as the club’s only natural option on the left side of the attack.

Transfer decision could come soon

Tzolis has emerged as one of the players under consideration as Arsenal assess their options ahead of the new season. His performances for Club Brugge have reportedly impressed the club, and his willingness to join could make him an attractive option if they decide to pursue a deal.

It remains to be seen when Arsenal will decide to make their approach, but the attacker is reportedly prepared to seize the opportunity should the Gunners decide to act. His impressive form last season and apparent desire to join Arsenal could make this a transfer worth watching as the window progresses.

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