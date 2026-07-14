Attacker turns down Borussia Dortmund to wait for Arsenal

Christos Tzolis is reportedly keen for Arsenal to become his next club and has been turning down approaches from other teams this summer while waiting for the Gunners to make their move.

Following an outstanding season with Club Brugge, in which he finished with more than 30 goal contributions, the attacker has become one of the most sought-after players in European football. His performances have attracted significant interest, with several clubs monitoring his progress ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal continue to monitor Tzolis

Arsenal have been following Tzolis closely and are expected to view him as a potential replacement for Leandro Trossard, who is reportedly close to joining Besiktas.

Trossard has been an important member of the Arsenal squad, but with his expected departure, the club are looking at options to strengthen their attacking ranks. Although Arsenal also admire Bradly Barcola, Tzolis remains firmly on their radar as they assess their transfer priorities.

The Gunners have reportedly held discussions with the player’s representatives and are prepared to commit more than 30 million euros to complete the transfer. As a result, Tzolis is said to be waiting for Arsenal and is not interested in holding talks with other clubs while he waits for further developments.

Attacker focused on Arsenal move

As reported by Football Talk, Borussia Dortmund approached Tzolis, but the attacker rejected the opportunity because he wants to focus on the possibility of joining Arsenal. The report adds that he is waiting for the Gunners to increase their interest before making any decision about his future.

Tzolis is believed to be fully focused on the prospect of playing for Arsenal this season and is prepared to remain patient while the situation develops. His reported preference for Arsenal could prove significant if the club decide to advance their pursuit during the transfer window.

Whether Arsenal eventually complete the move remains to be seen, but Tzolis continues to be linked with the club following an impressive campaign that has raised his profile across European football.

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