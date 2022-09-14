Attacker’s impressive start has changed Arsenal’s plans for him

Marquinhos was a relatively unknown player to many Arsenal fans before he joined their club in the last transfer window.
Just like Gabriel Martinelli, the 19-year-old made the transfer to the Emirates from Brazil.
Considering the quality of other players Arsenal signed, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if they sent him out on loan to another club before the window closed.
However, he stayed and played some matches for their B team in the Premier League 2.
He got his first team debut in the Europa League opener against FC Zurich and was in tremendous form.
He scored a goal and provided an assist in a 2-1 win for Mikel Arteta’s men, and he now looks set for more minutes on the team.
A report on Goal Brasil claims they expected to ease him into first-team football from January, but his impressive debut means he could now get more minutes in this first half of the campaign.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Any player that proves he belongs to our first team deserves to play and Marquinhos should stay on it.
We need him in case we desire to rest our top options or some of them get injured.
Training with the group will help him continue improving his skillset.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I said this was a young gun to look at once we signed him for buttons, he was worth so much more in Brazil…
He is a super addition for £3m, along with Martinelli for £7m…. thats great business from Edu especially in today’s market 👏
Balogun also shining out on loan which is brilliant for us also… Taveres also doing brilliant which sky rockets his price tag now of we are to sell him as we have Tierney & Zinchenko there.
We have alot of options and the club is in a healthy position heading into the future on and off the field
Marquinhos has likely earned a chance to get some sub appearances in some PL games. IF you are good enough you are old enough as the saying goes.
Don’t see why he couldn’t get some minutes to rest Saka or even Martinelli, he’s no rube in over his head. HE can add something to the first team, and isn’t that what it is really about?
Once you have been clearly MotM for our first team , scored and assisted a gola and all on your debut, any old horizons you might have previously had are swept away immediately and your world is utterly changed and new, VASTLY HUGER horizons take their place.
Any idea the club just may have once had, to loan Marquinhos is now fanciful and in the past. We now have a PROPER TALENT and brought in for a paltry £3 million.
MASSIVE applause for Edu!
OT:Arsenal have announced the squad registered for the PL,I counted 21 players.it cannot be right??