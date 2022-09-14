Attacker’s impressive start has changed Arsenal’s plans for him

Marquinhos was a relatively unknown player to many Arsenal fans before he joined their club in the last transfer window.

Just like Gabriel Martinelli, the 19-year-old made the transfer to the Emirates from Brazil.

Considering the quality of other players Arsenal signed, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if they sent him out on loan to another club before the window closed.

However, he stayed and played some matches for their B team in the Premier League 2.

He got his first team debut in the Europa League opener against FC Zurich and was in tremendous form.

He scored a goal and provided an assist in a 2-1 win for Mikel Arteta’s men, and he now looks set for more minutes on the team.

A report on Goal Brasil claims they expected to ease him into first-team football from January, but his impressive debut means he could now get more minutes in this first half of the campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Any player that proves he belongs to our first team deserves to play and Marquinhos should stay on it.

We need him in case we desire to rest our top options or some of them get injured.

Training with the group will help him continue improving his skillset.

