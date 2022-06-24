Attacking Arsenal target the subject of an enquiry from Spurs

Tottenham have lodged an enquiry with PSV over the availability of Cody Gakpo, a player who both Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with in recent months.

The Gunners are desperately in need for attacking additions, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having left without being replaced as of yet.

We are believed to have prioritised Gabriel Jesus’s signature at present, with the Manchester City star’s place in the squad insecure following the arrivals of both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez this summer. We are yet to get anything concrete sorted here however, and will still be expected to bring in another forward, and that could well be Gakpo.

Spurs may well be further ahead in their efforts to sign him however with SkySports claiming that they have launched an enquiry at PSV, although there certainly appears to be time to firm up our own interest.

Signing players from the Dutch leagues can be risky, but Gakpo definitely appears to have the talent to make it abroad when he does eventually leave the Eridivisie. At 23 years-old, he is still a little raw, but after scoring 21 goals in all competitions this season it is difficult to overlook his talents.

Personally, if both Jesus and Raphinha are willing to join then that should be our two attacking signings, although Gakpo is definitely one who would not only match our most recent transfer policy, but he could well be the next big thing to come out of Holland.

Patrick

