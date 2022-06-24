Attacking Arsenal target the subject of an enquiry from Spurs

Tottenham have lodged an enquiry with PSV over the availability of Cody Gakpo, a player who both Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with in recent months.
The Gunners are desperately in need for attacking additions, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having left without being replaced as of yet.
We are believed to have prioritised Gabriel Jesus’s signature at present, with the Manchester City star’s place in the squad insecure following the arrivals of both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez this summer. We are yet to get anything concrete sorted here however, and will still be expected to bring in another forward, and that could well be Gakpo.
Spurs may well be further ahead in their efforts to sign him however with SkySports claiming that they have launched an enquiry at PSV, although there certainly appears to be time to firm up our own interest.
Signing players from the Dutch leagues can be risky, but Gakpo definitely appears to have the talent to make it abroad when he does eventually leave the Eridivisie. At 23 years-old, he is still a little raw, but after scoring 21 goals in all competitions this season it is difficult to overlook his talents.
Personally, if both Jesus and Raphinha are willing to join then that should be our two attacking signings, although Gakpo is definitely one who would not only match our most recent transfer policy, but he could well be the next big thing to come out of Holland.
Patrick
Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
The Transfer Show – Would Raphinha be a good fit for Arteta’s project?
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
Put a cheeky bid in for him
I am not impressed with Raphinha..
He seems a bit like Pepe but more energetic..
Gakpo has talent and tools in his locker. Goal and assist tally won’t translate to PL, but the talent will.
Great replacement if we can move Pepe; Gakpo has the versatility to play across the front, behind a striker, or a 10.
I definitely get what you’re driving at Durand, as he provides some positional flexibility that most managers would crave, but for me I can’t see why we’re not trying to acquire the best possible pieces for our most pressing needs, first and foremost…like I’ve said all along, I have no problem with paying above the number for those with a world-class up-side…whereas right now, we’re overpaying for largely coin toss propositions…I would much rather we end this window with 2 seminal players than 4, 5 or 6 slightly better options, who don’t allow us to reinvent our rather pedestrian tactical approach
Why can’t Arteta get Gakpo and or Gnabry for cheaper and forget about Raphinha? Is it a kind of mind game they are playing. Too mch noise around Arsenal throughout all windows and nothing really concrete going on. Very stressful for the fans
Do you honestly think that AFC haven’t reached out
to Gnabry’s team to gauge his interest?
If doesn’t take a Rhodes Scholar to reach the
conclusion that lack of CL futbol and astronomical
wage demands are preventing the German from
seriously considering a return home to NL.
Why would he turn down such a lucrative extension
at one of the best clubs in the world to play on
Thursday nights in Kazakhstan?
Don’t want to put a dampener on this, but aren’t we over burdened on the left?
Where will Martinelli play, Saka (if there is any truth in the Rahphina gossip) and doesn’t ESR play as an inverted left? Dunno where Viera plays, not seen enough.
So I’m just putting this down as click bait. Although, it has got me interested to respond 😉
Didn’t mention Tierney, Tavares and Pepe, although they all can play left wing. I would say we should be looking at the right?
Saka, Pepe, Tomiyasu and Cedric.
Hmmm, me thinks 🤔
This is a non starter
Leeds are supposed to be looking at Gakpo as a Raphinha replacement. Why not just go straight for Gakpo and forget Raph?
Paying £50-65m for Raph when Gakpo can probably be bought for much less would be good busisess since Gakpo has greater versatility and seems a better goal scorer as well.
Gakpo and Gnabry instead of Raphinha and Jesus. There’s a thought 🙂
And with the money saved, buy Martinez and a RB.
Read sky says we’ve reached agreement for Jesus
Do you honestly think that AFC haven’t reached out
to Gnabry’s team to gauge his interest?
If doesn’t take a Rhodes Scholar to reach the
conclusion that lack of CL futbol and astronomical
wage demands are preventing the German from
seriously considering a return home to NL.
Why would he turn down such a lucrative extension
at one of the best clubs in the world to play on
Thursday nights in Kazakhstan?
With ALL those years of EPL experience I can see why
you would choose both Gapko and Gnabry over the
Brazilians. LOL
And how is Gapko more of a sure thing than Pepe was
a few years ago
SMMFH
It looks like because we are doing a Dusan Vlahovic with Raphinha so we may lose Cody Gakpo and be trumped by the Tottenham bloodsuckers….. like we were in January with Dejan Kulusevski. Gakpo looks like he will score more goals than Raphinha and be cheaper. We seem to put all our eggs in one basket too often.
“Looks like he will score more goals than Raphina?”
Has he ever laced a boot in an EPL fixture?
How is he at this stage of his career any better than
the likes of Salah , Depay, Di Maria, Martial, Pepe and
countless other sure thing goal scorers that tanked
in the EPL?
The young man has talent but let’s pump the brakes on
him being the next Dennis Bergkamp.
Last I checked Raphina was a Brazilian international
who has established himself as one of the best and
most exciting wingers in the EPL. It isn’t just dumb
luck that the likes of Barca, Chelsea, Spuds and
Arsenal are all seriously interested him.
I do rate Gapko but other than his price tag how is
he any different than Pepe @ Lille? Scoring goals
for fun in a defensively challenged league doesn’t
fill me with much confidence.