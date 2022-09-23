Attacking midfielder insists he did the right thing leaving Arsenal

Sam Greenwood seems to be another one that got away from Arsenal as he shines at Leeds United.

The attacking midfielder moved to the Emirates from Sunderland in 2018, and he was a key player for the Arsenal youth team.

He banged in several goals for the side hoping to earn a call-up to the senior team.

That didn’t happen, and he was scouted by several Premier League clubs during his spell at the Emirates.

Leeds United signed him from the Gunners in 2020, and he has made 9 league appearances for them since he broke into their first team last year.

These opportunities could hardly have come by at the Emirates, and he insists it was the right step to leave Arsenal for Leeds.

He told The Athletic:

“I just got on with my football down there. It was a massive difference moving from Sunderland to London, a totally different world.

“Coming from Arsenal to here, there isn’t too much difference but I get a lot more opportunities here. I wasn’t as close to the first team at Arsenal as I am here. It’s been a good decision for me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have so many top talents in our youth team, and it is hard to keep all of them happy.

It is understandable that Greenwood knew he would not play for Arsenal as fast as he wanted. We wish him good luck in his time with the Whites.

