“Attitude is oozing out of him.” Graeme Souness reveals why he loves Lewis Skelly

Graeme Souness is the latest individual to declare his admiration for Myles Lewis-Skelly as the youngster continues to impress at Arsenal. Having broken into the first team this season, Lewis-Skelly has been in fantastic form, establishing himself as one of the best players on the team so far. His consistent performances have seen him keep more experienced players, like Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko, out of the starting lineup, and it has become increasingly difficult to leave him out.

Last weekend, he delivered another fine display against Manchester City, even scoring a goal in Arsenal’s impressive 5-1 victory. His performances have sparked growing talk of him potentially becoming England’s left-back under Thomas Tuchel, a position where the Three Lions have struggled to find a consistent talent in recent years.

Souness praised Lewis-Skelly’s attitude and potential, writing in his column for the Daily Mail: “I like Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly. Attitude is oozing out of him and it’s why I think he’s going to be a real player. He put in a strong performance during Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat of Manchester City last weekend which included him mimicking Erling Haaland’s goal celebration after extending his team’s lead. I love attitude in all walks of life – and not just in the football world. People who go out there and say: ‘This is me. I’m going to do this.’ I like to see players who have b******s, too.”

Souness’ comments highlight the confidence and self-assuredness that Lewis-Skelly brings to the pitch, qualities that are essential for a player with great potential. However, despite the praise, it is crucial that Lewis-Skelly remains grounded. He is undoubtedly a terrific talent, but he must keep his focus and not let all the compliments distract him. If he stays level-headed and continues to work hard, he can achieve even greater success in his career.