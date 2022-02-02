Auba speaks to Arsenal fans after move “I have always been 100% focused and committed”

There have definitely been strange things going on between Aubameyang and Arteta for the last few months since he returned late from a visit to his mother. That escalated quickly and he was stripped of his captaincy and sent to train on his own until AFCON, and we all know that that went pear-shaped for the Gabon captain too and he didn’t play one game.

I’m sure that didn’t impress Arteta either as he was left behind while Arteta and the team went to Dubai for the mid-season break, and then Woosh! he was off to Barcelona! All very intriguing but I’m hoping it will all come out when the All or Nothing documentary comes out. That should be very interesting indeed.

But Auba has now broken his silence in an interesting farewell message says that he has “always been 100% focused” on Arsenal, which Mikel Arteta and some Arsenal fans may disagree with. He wrote on Instagram: “To the Arsenal fans, Thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me.

“Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart.

“I have always been 100% focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts – but that is football.

“I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future!”

So, what do the JustArsenal readers make of that then?