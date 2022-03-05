Noel Whelan has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a step up on supposed Arsenal target Ollie Watkins.

The Gunners allowed Auba to leave the club and join Barcelona in the winter window, with no replacement brought in, and they are now expected to prioritise a new striker in the coming window.

While we are linked with a number of options, former PL boss Noel Whelan has discussed whether supposed Arsenal target Watkins could fill the void left by the Gabon international.

“Aubameyang is a massive name, and he’s firing them in for Barcelona right now,” Whelan told FootballInsider247.

“Is Watkins the type of player who can come in and have that same impact? I’m not so sure, I think Aubameyang is just that grade ahead when in form.

“But he’s young, and he’s got talent. There’s nothing to say that he can’t step into those shoes in the future.

“If he’s willing to go and Arsenal are willing to pay, it’s clear from what we know about their recent signings they are looking for youth and longevity. He’s relatively young but he’s already got that international recognition with England.

“It’s not the worst signing that they could make. We’ve seen him do it for Villa and his work rate is really good.

“It’s just the end product that hasn’t quite been consistent enough just yet.

“Maybe Arsenal are seeing something that they can turn around. If they can then he could be the main man upfront for them.”

I can’t say I’m completely sold on Watkins either, although I don’t think he has hit his ceiling as of yet either, and our young and exuberant side could well help him to hit those heights.

I can’t say I’m completely sold on any of our strongly-linked targets to be honest, with Jonathon David probably the best of the lot.

Who do you think is the best option to lead our line next term?

Patrick

