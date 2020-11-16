Aubameyang accuses Gambia with dirty ‘hostage’ tactics

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been kept ‘hostage’ in the Gambia airport overnight, having travelled there with his Gabon squad for the crucial AFCON qualifier today.

Our star striker hasn’t been having the best time in England at present as he struggles for form, having scored just one penalty since the opening Premier League weekend, but he did manage to score what proved to be the winner against Gambia four days ago.

He would have been hoping to continue that with another goal against the same side today, but will have to do so on the back of very little rest, after he was forced to stay inside the airport into the early hours, with no reason given.

His international team landed at the Banjul International Airport around 11PM local time according to the DailyMail, only to be released around six hours later after their passports were confiscated.

Aubameyang wants the CAF to step in and make judgement after the ideal, but vows to use the instance for inspiration to perform.

@CAF_Online great job 👍🏽

Look like we’re back in the 90’s pic.twitter.com/kgcLcvHMVg — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 16, 2020

@CAF_Online just want to know why Gambia keep our passports for Hours and they keep us at the Airport are we hostage or what ?🤣 are you gonna close your eyes ? Want to see the Next Episode of this Film — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 16, 2020

Ça nous démotivera pas mais ils faut que les gens sachent et surtout que la @CAF_Online prennent ces responsabilité.

2020 et on veut que l’Afrique grandissent ce n’est pas comme ça qu’on va y arriver!!! https://t.co/7qCeYNaBmJ — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 16, 2020

This treatment of the players is despicable, and simply shouldn’t happen in this day in age, but hopefully PEA will be able to lift himself up to bring his A game and punish Gambia this afternoon.

A win will see them move six points clear of their rival with just two matches remaining, and should seal their position in the next round.

Will the CAF step in and punish those involved?

Patrick