Aubameyang almost joined Chelsea in January, here is why it failed

Mail Sport claims that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tried to force a move to Chelsea in the last transfer window, but it fell through over wage demands.

The Gabon striker is arguably Arsenal’s most important player at the moment because he scores most of the goals that the team needs.

He has entered the final 12 months of his current deal with the Gunners and the club has been struggling to convince him to sign a new deal.

A number of teams have shown interest in him, including Chelsea and Barcelona, and the former was said to have been close to signing him.

The report claims that he had briefly wanted to join Frank Lampard’s side that was struggling in attack at the time.

However, the deal collapsed because of the striker’s wage demands because he told the Blues that he wanted to be the highest-paid player in their history.

He currently earns £200,000-a-week at Arsenal and he is looking for a huge pay rise before committing to a new Arsenal deal.

As it stands, he might decide to see out the final year of his current deal with the club or the Gunners will be forced to cash in on him.