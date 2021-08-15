Aubameyang and Lacazette waiting for Barca decision

Obviously we all know that both of Arsenal’s senior strikers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, were both missing from the game against Brentford, ostensibly because they were suffering from “illness”.
But today we are hearing from Sport.es in Spain that both of them are waiting for a decision from Barcelona on whether they could be playing in Catalunya next season.
They have this headline (Translated by Google)….
Barça, attentive to Aubameyang and Lacazette
Both could leave the ‘gunner’ team and have offered themselves to Barça.
As SPORT has already reported, Barça will only go to the market if Braithwaite is traded at an acceptable price
Ronald Koeman assured in the press conference prior to the game against Real Sociedad that he would like to be able to incorporate another striker. As SPORT has already reported, the club will only go to the market if Braithwaite comes out at a good price . Otherwise, there will be no more additions. The technical secretariat is doing its homework and is shuffling a list of names to attack if the Danish striker finally ends up sealing his departure. Two of the names Barça is considering are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, both from Arsenal.
The departure of Martin Braithwaite is a big possibility, with Tottenham being named as a rumoured destination if Harry Kane gets his wish to move to Manchester.
Braithwaite has also been linked with another neighbour in West Ham United, but of course with two weeks before the end of the transfer window there could soon be the “domino effect” when someone finally makes the first decision to buy a striker.
The article also says that Barca would be interested in a swap deal, and it would be interesting to see which of Barca’s squad could convince Arteta to make a deal with the Catalans.
This window could yet be very interesting indeed!
barca can have them both
can they take Willian aswel?
One of them
Haha, yes please
Aubameyang couldn’t hit a barn door these days and lacazette isn’t much better… Never getting top 4 even with a proper manager with these 2 up top, they can take their bromance to Catalonia! I don’t even care who we replace them with now I have no expectations for this season. The best thing to happen in this window is for Kroenke to sell up and p#ss off for good.
watch the marseille game 2nite pablo mari from his 1st game till friday nite has been utter shite watch saliba will b number 1 cb for france this year marvopanos for greece, ballard northern ireland. ARTETA out now
I said in one of the threads on this forum that if arteta doesn’t like you, he will ship you out no matter how good you are..
That was the case with guendozi, saliba, mavo and ozil.
Barcelona.
Just lost Messi on a free.
Griezmann age 30 cost 120m now 60m
Dembele 24 cost 135m available for 50m
Coutinho 30 cost 130 m available now for 40m
Arsenal
Aubameyang 32 cost 60 m now worth 15m
Lacazette 30 cost 55m now worth 15m.
Seems to be a situation like
” Swap ya your overpriced over paid no resale garbage for our over priced over paid no resale garbage”
Hi, they can both go. OK. Keep me Wilcock. In our game, the challenge is not a striker with pace. Or was our striker tasked to lay to deep, so. When Pepe came flying down the side, same as Tierney and our ten, the striker was still to far back for a decent cross to meet him. Now the attacker had to slow down, hold the ball up, allow the defenders to turn facing our goal. Instructions is wrong. Striker to lay loose and pose a continuous threat.
I knew there was some behind the scene dramas regarding their absence even though we were told they both reported sick at the same time. Pls sell them & buy Paul Onuachu, the gangling Genk & Nigerian striker. I have been singing this as a song over time. Pls get this beast of a striker, Arsenal pls.
If Barca take Auba they’ll just have dug themselves further into their hole. Hope that happens for our sake. If we lose Laca and are stuck with just Auba, that will be the final nail for us
If they both go we will need to get a good striker to replace them and not sure if they will do that before the window closes. We also need a creative midfielder
The money we spent on White could have been used better. But the past is the past i guess
IF anyone goes to Barca, it will be only one of and either would have to take a pay cut to go. Barca are worse off than us and they dont really have funds to take either but they are doing Del boy deals. Dont hold your breaths because Auba and Lacca aren’t that fussed on going elsewhere on less money. Barca are still thinking they are big enough to turn players heads ARE THEY?
I was wondering what Barca saw in Braithwaite to take a punt on him? I admit my mistake now after watching him in the just concluded Euors.
Braithwaite is similar to Laca. Terrific work-rate and terrible goal-scoring record. Both players make their teammates around them tick and bring them into play. But, he’s not someone we need desperately right now. Swap deal doesn’t make any sense.
Arsenal is becoming a club of drama, we were told Auba and Laca were sick at the last minute we were facing Brentford, now it is being rumoured they are waiting for Barca to come for them, what if Barca don’t come for them, they sit out of games the Ozil way and pocket huge sums until Arsenal let them go for free?
There is something seriously wrong with Arsenal and it is important the ownership of Arsenal get it sorted before the club is consigned to obscurity.
Give them Laca and get Braithwaite in exchange and Neto on loan. Great business that would make my day
Our two strikers fell sick and couldn’t play because they were “listening” for an offer from Barcelona. Will they recover from suspected air-damage before the next game? Surely Chelsea would love to know.
Sick of playing!
Arsenal is doomed under Arteta. Even if Arteta is given God to play in his team he will still manage to lose.
Arsenal are trawling Auba and Lacca to any team that they think will listen. Especially strange after just 6 months giving Auba that bumper contract. What is going on? Why give him it? Why ?
No doubt they thought he’d still be wearing his scoring boots. Ludicrous from the contract people and to then offer 3 years to Willian as well!!!
Every team in Europe is trawling their players, and that is obviously because they’re all skint, Arsenal are no different and from what I’ve been reading on here and on many other blogs everyone and their dog want Aubameyang out and Lacazette as well, so if that’s what most of the online fan base wants, why would anyone be disappointed?
Auba and Laca out
Vlahovic and Edouard in