Aubameyang angers Arsenal fans with Twitter showing

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has angered Arsenal fans by liking a tweet which claimed he deserved to be at a better club.

The Gabon international committed his future to the club earlier in the month, signing a new three-year contract, but his future had been up in the air since the turn of the year.

Aubameyang allowed his contract to run down inside the final 10 months before signing on the dotted line, and many feared that he was holding out for a move.

He previously told L’Equipe (via AS) that he told his grandfather that he would play for Real Madrid one day, and many had feared that he would leave this summer, with the Gunners set to suffer for allowing another player to use his contract situation to control matters.

Those rumours did slow following our FA Cup success on August 1, before eventually announcing his new deal two weeks ago, but his recent activity on Twitter has angered fans.

The goalscorer liked a tweet that read (as translated by the Metro): ‘He’s been so deserving of a team of the calibre of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, City, Liverpool, etc … not Arsenal for years.’

Aubameyang later backtracked and removed his like from the post following the uproar, but the damage was already done.

What makes it worse is that it would seem he feels as though he deserves to be playing on the other side of our big clash on Monday, and that sort of distraction ahead of the big game was certainly not necessary.

Do we think Aubameyang stayed because he wanted to, or because the right offer didn’t come along?

Patrick