There are 3 sides to Aubameyang’s departure from Arsenal

Aubameyang’s case is complicated and has three sides, one from the player, one from the coach, the other from the club.
From the Player, because of his reckless lifestyle (at AFCON, he went partying with his friend Lemina, even if they both disagreed) and contracted COVID. He failed to show up for a single match in the entire tournament, it was from one story to the other until it ended up in a heart problem, when they finally brought him back to London, they said he was okay (just like that), meanwhile, the entire nation looked up to him to rescue them in the tournament, he is their best player till date, but he did not show up. This is his lifestyle and character, does not accept responsibility, hardly takes anything serious, it’s just his personality since Dortmund days. And the “process” does not need such personalities, who will miss a goal and laugh it off.
From the coach, who knew Auba’s personality and game style, he initially built the team around him and played to his style, all the balls were fed to him; then he changed the pattern and moved to the “process,” which involved extra pressing.
Note: Most players who are not used to gengen pressing, when they use all their energy to press, then there is less energy left to think clearly and calm their game down. Which is who Auba is, his game requires less-stress and effort on his part. Laca uses all his strength to press and less energy to focus on positioning and finishing.
The coach switched the pattern after the FA Cup victory, it affected Auba, who was not able to be integrated into the team again.
Being quite an emotional human being, he saw that the team had moved past him, he was no longer the focus/centre of attraction, coupled with his off-the field issues (his mother’s health, time management, lack of leadership to younger ones), then he fell of the track.
Only an emotional response could bring him back, which MA was not ready to give into.
Lastly, the club, who gave a player over 30, a contract of 350,000 a week for 3 years. Not taking into account so many things. Some say it’s a reckless contract, but many were begging him to sign the contract then, including Laca (sign that ting).
Well, any argument you bring on Auba will revolve around these 3 factors, unless you have a new perspective (maybe the Kroenke’s), let’s hear.
Its not really one person’s fault. It is complicated.
The swagger as he went through the airport in Spain was wholly different to the captain who wasn’t up to it
I think you wrote an excellent article giving an explanation of the 3 sided coin
Good count of the three-sided Arsenal mistake. But more mistake for the club because we have been humiliated and lost everything to Auba’s swagger and free agency to Barca.
Auba was done at Arsenal, so was Arsene Wenger and Ozil, whether we as a fan base like it or not, it doesn’t change that fact.
And I only hope that by the end of this season we won’t be hearing trust the process, because personally, anything less than top 4 will be unacceptable, we had every opportunity and if Arteta blows it then he should be gone.
I beg to differ, 4th is extremely difficult, if we achieve it, then Mikel is a genius, if he does not, he needs help. Check the roster of ManU with like for like player and they are better except we have the better defence, once again due to Mikel. As for all those gone, none of them was a game changer whom he could look to either solidify the defence after a 1-0 lead nor could he look to after being 0-1 down. They were a bunch of names to add numbers to the team sheet, not to change the course of the game. No tears. Mikel is a man who has strength in character and cannot be bullied or bluffed by other clubs, players or agents. He has sent out a stern warning that he will not do business if it does not suit the club or its interest. He needs to be applauded and not criticised unjustly. He is rebuilding the foundations for future success be it on or off the pitch. Only one needs to remove her/his rose tinted glasses.
I suspect there’s a portion of pay as you play in his last contract which could be as a result of lesson learnt from Ozil’s case. This I sensed from the way he pushed the deal with Barcelona despite Arsenal’s reported reluctance to pay part of his wages in the deal. If not, Auba would have ended up as another Ozil.