Aubameyang backtracks after leaked attack on Mikel Arteta

Considering that Mikel Arteta had just guided his young Arsenal team to a win over Liverpool, leaving the Gunners still sitting pretty at the top of the League, it was very bad timing that a leaked video was revealed showing our old captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bad mouthing our coach, and saying “Big characters and big players…he can’t deal with it. He needs some young players who don’t say anything,”

Aubameyang had left Arsenal under a cloud in January, with talk of him turning up late for training and worst of all, not doing his job on the pitch as well as in training. He was an awful example as captain to these “young players that don’t say anything” and Arteta has been proven right to get rid of these “big players” with so much ego that they didn’t need to follow the boss’ rules.

But he has now tried to play it down and giving some sort of public apology by putting out this tweet to his followers…..

Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me – Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6 😜 Now full focus on tomorrow 🔵 — AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) October 10, 2022

Well he may be “sort of” aplogising, but the fact is that he disrespected his team-mates while he was at Arsenal, and then he disrespected the club when he forced Arteta to sell give him away to Barcelona, and then he bad-mouthed Arteta and the team once he left.

I admit I appeciated him while he was scoring goals for us, but it became obvious that he was the very bad apple in a barrel of top class Grade A apples, and any respect I may have had left for him has now gone out the window…

I hope we wipe that smile of his face when we go to Stamford Bridge…

Darren N

