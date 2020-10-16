Aubameyang beats Nobbs to September Goal of the Month

Aubameyang wins another accolade!

The good news just keeps coming where our captain is concerned. Another poll and another number one spot.

After an impressive and positive start to the season for our boys, in which our skipper has also put pen to paper and signed “da ting”, his strike which helped to seal a 3-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage back in September has been voted as the Goal of the Month.

With 40% of the vote Aubameyang pipped Jordan Nobbs’ rocket of a strike against Tottenham which finished on 25% of the vote and Vivienne Miedema’s bullet of a strike against Reading which finished with 10% of the vote, to the title. And so he should win, because the strike was just a trademark Aubameyang strike as we have seen him do that previously, what build up, what an angle and what a strike.

Despite failing to score since the opening game of the season, he has been a massive figure in our team, although he has been quiet since, he has helped our boys win three games out of four so far, losing just the one game to Liverpool along the way.

I hope he manages to find the form that he had come the end of the season, but if his goals have dried up, I hope he can continue to help the team in other ways so that we can carry on this impressive form after the international break, starting of course with Manchester City on the weekend!

Congratulations again to Mr Aubameyang whom I hope is fit and raring to go after pulling out from international duty with the ankle injury he picked up from the Sheffield United game just before the players went on their break as we do need him in our team no matter what he does on the day. Gooners?

Shenel Osman