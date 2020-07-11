Aubameyang believes that Saka deserves his hot nickname

This here is an interesting little anecdote from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from a TV interview recently. The French striker revealed that he has made up a funny nickname for the young pint-sized winger Bukayo Saka.

The nickname shows how much our top scorer has been impressed with the 18 year-old since he burst into the Arsenal first team this season. Thankfully the club have already managed to tie the West-London born lad into a long term contract, which will ensure we don’t lose one of our brightest prospects to any of our rivals.

Aubameyang explained Saka’s nickname and why he chose it for him. He told Sky Sports: ‘I call him this (Little Chilli) but in French so it is ‘Petit Piment’.

‘It’s because he is like a little chilli, so much energy, so much power and is quite small so it’s funny.’

‘Oh for sure he is one of the best, for sure,’

‘What I like about him is he is always listening to advice from us the experienced players. I really like it and he is really humble, he wants always to go forwards and learn more and try to improve his game so definitely he is one of the best.

‘Of course, I think he’s 18 so he has a lot of time, but as I said to him the most important thing is to enjoy, because at this age to be at this club is really special and he just has to continue like this, to keep improving and I am sure he will go to the top straight to the top.’

Well you can’t get higher praise than that from our goal-machine hotman. If he has impressed him that much then we really could have a ‘hot’ property on our hands!

It’s got a nice ring to it hasn’t it? Come on, my little Chili!