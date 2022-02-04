Aubameyang blames Arteta but the facts say otherwise

So, now that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gone off to Barcelona, he has now given a small insight into why he was so quickly removed from the Arsenal squad, and he seems to put all the blame on the manager Mikel Arteta. “He wasn’t happy,” It was reported in the Sun, “I can’t tell you more. He wasn’t very happy, I was very calm.

“My last few months at Arsenal were complicated, that’s football sometimes. For my part, I never wanted to do anything wrong.

“My problem was only with Arteta. I can’t say much more, I wasn’t happy.”

Well, we all know that Arteta was clear that he thought that our striker was not completely committed and respectful to the Arsenal cause, but the fact is that he broke the rules simply too many times to retain the captains armband, when he should be a shining example to the young players around him.

As Arteta said when he he removed the Gabon hitman from the captaincy: “I do not establish my authority by being dictatorial or ruthless,”

“I just ask for one thing: respect and commitment. At this level, if I don’t get that, I will pack my bags and go somewhere else because that is the minimum I can ask for.

“I am going to expect that from everybody who works for the club. First of all from myself, and the day I don’t do that I will walk through that door and go and do something else. It as clear as that.

“To be successful you have to be passionate about something and want to represent a club of this size, with its history. That is the minimum standard you have to bring. I am not going to ask anybody to put the ball in the top corner every time they hit it, but I will ask them to do the right things every single day for this club.”

So Auba makes it sound like Arteta was desperate to get rid of Aubameyang, but the 32 year old goes on to admit that he went to Barcelona on Deadline Day to force through his move to the Spanish giants without Arsenal’s knowledge, which sort of makes it clear that Arsenal did not want to sell him. He added: “I really wanted to come here, that’s why I came in the morning, because I wanted to get things done.

“We waited until the last moment because it was a bit difficult with Arsenal, but in the end I’m here.”

So basically he disrespected Arsenal and Arteta yet again, and as far as I’m concerned, I’m glad he is as far away from our club as possible…