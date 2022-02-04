Aubameyang blames Arteta but the facts say otherwise

So, now that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gone off to Barcelona, he has now given a small insight into why he was so quickly removed from the Arsenal squad, and he seems to put all the blame on the manager Mikel Arteta. “He wasn’t happy,” It was reported in the Sun, “I can’t tell you more. He wasn’t very happy, I was very calm.
“My last few months at Arsenal were complicated, that’s football sometimes. For my part, I never wanted to do anything wrong.
“My problem was only with Arteta. I can’t say much more, I wasn’t happy.”
Well, we all know that Arteta was clear that he thought that our striker was not completely committed and respectful to the Arsenal cause, but the fact is that he broke the rules simply too many times to retain the captains armband, when he should be a shining example to the young players around him.
As Arteta said when he he removed the Gabon hitman from the captaincy: “I do not establish my authority by being dictatorial or ruthless,”
“I just ask for one thing: respect and commitment. At this level, if I don’t get that, I will pack my bags and go somewhere else because that is the minimum I can ask for.
“I am going to expect that from everybody who works for the club. First of all from myself, and the day I don’t do that I will walk through that door and go and do something else. It as clear as that.
“To be successful you have to be passionate about something and want to represent a club of this size, with its history. That is the minimum standard you have to bring. I am not going to ask anybody to put the ball in the top corner every time they hit it, but I will ask them to do the right things every single day for this club.”
So Auba makes it sound like Arteta was desperate to get rid of Aubameyang, but the 32 year old goes on to admit that he went to Barcelona on Deadline Day to force through his move to the Spanish giants without Arsenal’s knowledge, which sort of makes it clear that Arsenal did not want to sell him. He added: “I really wanted to come here, that’s why I came in the morning, because I wanted to get things done.
“We waited until the last moment because it was a bit difficult with Arsenal, but in the end I’m here.”
So basically he disrespected Arsenal and Arteta yet again, and as far as I’m concerned, I’m glad he is as far away from our club as possible…
Me to.
He’s trouble.
Should of taken Arteta with him tbh.
Blah blah blah, he was the captain who disrespected that position and everything it meant. Constantly breaking rules.
If The Athletic is always right with their reports like they’ve always been, you’d know Auba was even luck to stay in the team for this long especially with the Captain band when senior figures at the club got tired and we’re feeling Arteta was giving him special treatment different from the other players.
If Arteta finally had enough after defending this man for such a long time whenever he broke the rules then I don’t have any complaints.
I am certain his inability to also get his scoring boots back pushed forward the frustration to stop defending him.
And on the last day he also proved club figures and Arteta right with that move he pulled by going to finalize a move when the club had no idea.
I mean the man did it saying fvck it I gotta go, and I won’t blame anyone at thw club for saying oka fvck it, let him go too.
You remember there was a certain small portion of Justarsenal members who were against signing Auba and cited his disciplinary issues as something they didn’t want. Turns out the club won, with Auba contributing to the FA and community shield, but those fans also won too.
Man, I hate talking about past players of ours or trying to bring down their contributions. I dont do it with Fabregas, RVP or Ozil. I won’t start with Auba. I’m just glad on his own part he’ll go play football and hopefully he enjoys himself. Both parties did what’s best for them. Good luck Auba.
BTW I cut my finger this morning in the kitchen while trying to make breakfast. I don’t undery why Arteta will allow this to happen. Mikel what have you done? Wtf is wrong with you?
Pat, unless one or both parties come out and let the fans know exactly what happened, there will always be guesswork involved.
I was one calling for Aubameyang to be dropped because he was giving nothing back, but why was this happening and why DID MA keep selecting him up and until he arrived back late from visiting his sick mother?
My real beef, however, is how the whole transfer saga was conducted, who we gave him away to, the £7,000,000 “sweetener” and that we are subsidising his salary from a contract that MA rubber stamped… plus we failed to buy a replacement.
If any other club conducted it’s business in this way, we would be in hysterics – but it’s starting to be the norm at our club.
We repeated the Özil mistake with Auba. We cannot repeat it again.
Saka needs to be sold this summer if he doesnt agree to an extension (with moderate wage increase).
Otherwise we will end up either:
A) repeating ÖzilAuba mistake
B) have unhappy player with half assed performances for year or two, and lose him for peanuts anyway