Aubameyang calmly scores and gives Arsenal hope for the future

Arsenal fans were just 5 minutes away from seeing our season effectively over before the end of February, but then we watched the young Saka get the ball down the wing and send in a pinpoint cross to find Aubameyang waiting by the post to put a simple header into the net.

20 minutes earlier we all thought that Arsenal were out of the competition and you could hear all the pundits and keyboard warriors were sharpening their pencils ready to give a damning verdict on Arteta and Arsenal’s season.

But Aubameyang kept his nerve and scored an incredible winner at the death, and after the game our captain was buzzing, and he was asked by Arsenal.com how his nerves were as he jumped up for Saka’s cross. “Solid! I have to tell the truth!” he told Arsenal.com. “It was a hard one, but at the end I think we deserved it because we showed great character tonight, all the team and the guys that came in as well. They gave so much for the comeback and we did it, so we are so happy!

“It’s hard because when you concede one, it’s okay, but then when you concede a second one, you know that you have to score two goals again, so it’s really hard, but as I said, we showed character and we kept calm during the whole match. We scored in the last minute and we are happy.

“It could be very good [for the rest of the campaign]. I think in this difficult season, hopefully this will give us some hope, but also some confidence for the future that we can do comebacks like this.”

so now we have to wait until lunchtime today to see which team we will face next, and whoever it is will now know that Arsenal are not going to let their heads drop if we are behind in their games…