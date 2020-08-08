Aubameyang caught teasing Arsenal fans over signing a new deal again

Arsenal fans are desperate for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new deal, but the attacker is yet to do that.

His contract negotiation with the club has been so long-drawn-out that it has become exhausting to most of the club’s fans.

The striker has, however, not hesitated to drop hints that he might be signing, most times jokingly, but these hints give hope to the fans that he will be signing renewed terms with the club.

He has dropped another hint again after he liked a post calling for him to sign a new Arsenal deal on Instagram.

@thearsenalgalaxy made a post on Instagram, as cited by the Metro, which said:

Introducing your official Arsenal 2019/20 Player of the Season, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang! ’29 goals and 3 assists, it’s been a fantastic season for the Gabon international. ‘Now let’s just hope he can sign da ting… 👀🔴🔥 @aubameyang97.’

And the striker was found to have liked the post by some eagle-eyed Arsenal fans.

This is yet another hint that Aubameyang may have decided to remain at Arsenal, however, if he doesn’t sign that contract, then it all doesn’t make much sense.

His delay is also putting the club in a tight corner because this is their last window to sell him for a fee if he won’t sign or they risk losing him for free next summer.