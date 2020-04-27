Aubameyang chatting with players from a club that wants to sign him

Inter Milan players have been talking with Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the latter looks to move to the club in the summer reports Le10 Sport.

Aubameyang has been in talks with Arsenal over a new deal, however, it appears that he would rather join a team that can win trophies and compete in the Champions League.

He has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona, and to avoid that happening he has asked Arsenal to pay him £300k per week before he can sign a new deal with them.

The Gunners are hopeful of striking a new deal with him before the end of this season, but they could be forced to sell him if they cannot reach an agreement.

The latest report on his future claims that the former Borussia Dortmund man has been talking with players at Inter Milan as he looks to become teammates with them when this season ends.

Aubameyang started his career at AC Milan and Le10 Sport say that he is interested in making a return to the city.

A move from Arsenal this season might prove tricky as teams will have less money to spend due to the coronavirus outbreak that has plagued the world.