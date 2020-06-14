Aubameyang claims Arsenal hold ‘the keys’ to contract situation

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has claimed that Arsenal have the information needed to secure his future, although what is needed isn’t explained.

The Gabonese striker is nearing the final 12 months of playing deal at present, and has been linked with the exit door in the coming window.

The preference for any Arsenal fan however would be to see our star-striker sign on the dotted line and commit his future to the club.

Aubameyang has shown consistently since his arrival that he is amongst the best goalscorers in the world, and in a summer where teams are not expected to have vast sums of money following the Coronavirus pandemic, keeping your best assets could be more crucial then ever.

The soon-to-be 31 year-old claims that no offer has been tabled recently, although talks have taken place and Arsenal know exactly what they have to do to secure his signature.

Aubz told Telefoot: “I haven’t recently received a proposition but of course there have been discussions with the club.

“It’s them [the club] who have the keys and for them to do their work. Afterwards we will see what happens.”

A deal to keep Aubameyang at the club could be the most important piece of business this summer, and our club will hopefully be doing all they can to convince the former Borussia Dortmund striker to extend his stay in North London.

Ian Wright this week warned our top goalscorer that turning down our contract could well be a mistake for his career, claiming that a lot could change at the club to lower his negotiating stance.

What do we think Aubameyang’s demands would have been? Should we fear that he is demanding a release clause or is it more likely that he wants the club to show ambition in the transfer market?

Patrick