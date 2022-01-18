Aubameyang comes back to Arsenal under a cloud as his season keeps getting worse

What nightmare this season has become for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He lost his scoring boots a long while ago and has been called out by Arsenal fans ever since he signed a new mega-contract with the Gunners.

Last season he was dropped for the North London derby after turning up late for the bus to the game.

This season, after scoring just 4 goals in 14 League games and missing untold sitters, he was late to training again after extending a visit to his mother. Then he was dropped from the Arsenal squad again, and in the aftermath Mikel Arteta stripped him off the captain’s armband and was told to train on his own until after AFCON, putting his future at the Emirates in doubt.

Then things only got worse when he contracted Covid on his way to Cameroon with allegations of partying in Dubai, so had to isolate while Gabon played their first game.

The second game against Ghana was also missed as Aubameyang and his fellow-traveller Mario Lemina were shown to have “cardiac lesions” following recovery from the virus. Gabon finally agreed to send the two players back to their respective clubs for further medical investigations, but it seems the rumours in Africa are saying that the pair were kicked out for disciplinary problems.

So, now our ex-captain is on his way back to Arsenal without kicking a ball at AFCON and has hit out at the “false rumours” surrounding the saga.

Aubameyang tweeted: We have problems that are already complicated to solve, then to that are added rumours, in short, we have our health to take care of above all, I will not go back on these false rumors and I wish with all my heart that our team will go as far as possible.

Nous avons des problèmes déjà compliqué à régler puis à cela s’ajoute des rumeurs bref on a une santé à soigner avant tout je ne reviendrais pas sur ces fausses rumeurs et je souhaite de tout cœur que notre équipe aillent le plus loin possible 🇬🇦❤️ — AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) January 17, 2022

So now what for Aubameyang? He comes back to Arsenal with a (hopefully not serious) medical problem, and not knowing whether he will even be able to get back into Arteta’s starting XI (not looking good at the moment).

Could things get any worse for Aubameyang?