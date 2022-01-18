Aubameyang comes back to Arsenal under a cloud as his season keeps getting worse

What nightmare this season has become for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He lost his scoring boots a long while ago and has been called out by Arsenal fans ever since he signed a new mega-contract with the Gunners.
Last season he was dropped for the North London derby after turning up late for the bus to the game.
This season, after scoring just 4 goals in 14 League games and missing untold sitters, he was late to training again after extending a visit to his mother. Then he was dropped from the Arsenal squad again, and in the aftermath Mikel Arteta stripped him off the captain’s armband and was told to train on his own until after AFCON, putting his future at the Emirates in doubt.
Then things only got worse when he contracted Covid on his way to Cameroon with allegations of partying in Dubai, so had to isolate while Gabon played their first game.
The second game against Ghana was also missed as Aubameyang and his fellow-traveller Mario Lemina were shown to have “cardiac lesions” following recovery from the virus. Gabon finally agreed to send the two players back to their respective clubs for further medical investigations, but it seems the rumours in Africa are saying that the pair were kicked out for disciplinary problems.
So, now our ex-captain is on his way back to Arsenal without kicking a ball at AFCON and has hit out at the “false rumours” surrounding the saga.
Aubameyang tweeted: We have problems that are already complicated to solve, then to that are added rumours, in short, we have our health to take care of above all, I will not go back on these false rumors and I wish with all my heart that our team will go as far as possible.
Nous avons des problèmes déjà compliqué à régler puis à cela s’ajoute des rumeurs bref on a une santé à soigner avant tout je ne reviendrais pas sur ces fausses rumeurs et je souhaite de tout cœur que notre équipe aillent le plus loin possible 🇬🇦❤️
— AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) January 17, 2022
So now what for Aubameyang? He comes back to Arsenal with a (hopefully not serious) medical problem, and not knowing whether he will even be able to get back into Arteta’s starting XI (not looking good at the moment).
Could things get any worse for Aubameyang?
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Things are not bad for Auba.The 32 year old multi millionaire has for ten years played with and against most of the best players on all the famous grounds in the top European leagues and around the world. He has been viewed and is known to a billion people all round the world. All the while he like his fellow top players has been paid more money every 3 months than those even in wealthy countries earn in a lifetime. He’s nearing the end of his career so unless his medical conditon becomes accute he is cruising to retirement on 300k p/w whether he plays or not. Hardly an impost I would have thought.
I hope he doesn’t have any medical problem and can get his career back on track. Only Aubameyang and the medical teams know about his health
It’d be great if the Auba Juve rumours were true.
Auba firstly needs to get his health back on track!
Whilst doing so,he needs to reflect on things and with the help of his teammates get match fit and either move on or enjoy his football
Auba is on faaji mode, let him be. The fans cried for his contract renewed after a string of brilliant performances and he was wrongly rewarded.
I think we should learn from this… no player above 30 should be given such contracts. That’s a phsycological number for players. A lot of distractions come in by then, you start to think of life after football. By then your head is no longer in the game.
Players do this either in the USA or go to Asia and wind down their playing career, it’s just unfortunate we’re witnessing Aubas decline in Arsenal.