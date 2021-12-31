Aubameyang could be replaced in the Arsenal squad with one of these strikers

Arsenal has Alexander Isak, Dusan Vlahovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins on their shortlist of attacking targets.

The Gunners need to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been banished from the first team.

Because of his huge wages, he could get a second chance at life at the club, but ESPN Says Arsenal is already exploring options to replace him.

The report says the above-listed stars are on the shortlist of replacement for the Gabon captain.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Auba has probably played his last game for us because he could be sold if an excellent offer arrives in the next transfer window.

However, finding a replacement for him would not be easy because we need to be very careful.

A striker like Calvert-Lewin or Watkins, who have Premier League experience, would likely take less time to adapt to our system or the league.

However, they would not come cheaply, and it might be much easier to secure the signature of Isak from Real Sociedad.

The Swede has been in excellent form in Spain and might need some time to deliver consistently.

However, he is still just 22 and should come good and may be a better option when he is at the peak of his career.