Aubameyang criticised by fellow professional over his celebrations

Toni Kroos has criticised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his outrageously pre-planned celebrations. The Gabon striker has pulled off several interesting celebrations during his career as a footballer.

Scoring so many goals gives him the chance to celebrate on numerous occasions and he has taken advantage of that to change celebrations.

Last year, he wore a black panther mask after scoring against Rennes in the Europa League.

He has also worn the Spiderman mask when he scored a goal during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Kroos has seen the several celebrations that the striker has been showing and although he didn’t call his name, he claims that they are silly celebrations.

‘If there are rehearsed dances or choreographies, I find it silly,’ Kroos said on his podcast ‘Einfach mal Luppen as quoted by the Metro.

‘Celebrating with masks, that’s where it ends for me.

‘I don’t think that’s a good role model either. What nonsense.’

Aubameyang is one of the world’s best goalscorers and the way he celebrates his goals shouldn’t concern any individual.

As long as he keeps scoring and having fun on the pitch, fans will be excited about his latest celebrations.