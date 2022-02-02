Aubameyang didn’t really leave Arsenal for “free” after this revelation

Arsenal allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in the last transfer window for “free”.
The striker had been the highest earner at the club and they wanted him off their books.
The Gabonese star had a troubled last few months at the Emirates and he was even banished from the first team and stripped of the captain’s armband.
It seemed there was no way back for him when he was left at home while the rest of the Gunners’ squad headed to Dubai for a training camp.
He would eventually seal a deadline day switch to Barcelona after the club reportedly terminated his contract.
However, The Times reveals Arsenal agreed to pay him £7m to become a free agent.
That is, however, a small fee compared to the £29m they would have paid him in wages if he had run down his deal at the Emirates.
Just Arsenal Opinion
£7m is small compared to the wages Auba earned and the negative publicity he brought to the club.
The former Borussia Dortmund star remains one of the most talented players we have signed, but his off-field antics overshadowed his on-field reputation at the club.
We can only wish him the very best in his new adventure.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
“£7m is small compared to the wages Auba earned and the negative publicity he brought to the club”…. One of the reasons Dusan Vlahovic rejected Arsenal, we the fans forget easily…. Called him Messiah few months ago and many would have called him traitor if he hadn’t ‘sign that thing’ but the song changed to crucify him as soon as he had a dip in form.
That’s the name of the game unfortunately
You’re only as good as your last few games and if it goes off then patience from the fan base doesn’t come into it, unless you believe the dip in form is because of the manager
Probably the only persons arsenal could regret let go was guendouzi and mikhitarian, others have not been better than how they were at arsenal. Letting Auba leave Isa good decision, if martinelli was given the number of games he was given last season and this season, maybe he would have scored more goals than what Auba offered and as well been a better person. If we look at performances of our players that left permanently or on loan, we might agree that letting them go wasn’t an error.
The only problem is replacing them.
In future it would be interesting to know the truth of what really caused the “fall out” between Arteta & Auba. Arsenal has reached its ceiling already & top 4 is daydreaming. Maybe top 6 but competition is stiff. It would surprise if team finishes 8th this season.