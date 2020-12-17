Aubameyang disappointed not to win, but admits Arsenal are nervous

Arsenal’s captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked a bit flustered in his after-match press conference, but thought that Arsenal should have beaten Southanpton after their great efforts to come back from a goal down.

Obviously it became harder after Gabriel was given his marching orders, but Auba was pleased with the team’s resilience. “It was tough at the end but I think the team gave everything to get that point.” he told Arsenal.com. “We did it but we’re a bit disappointed because we should win this game but sometimes that happens.”

Aubameyang finally got his first goal after his barren patch, but he would have been happier if Arsenal won the game. “Tonight is not about my goal or me, it’s about the team. As I said, we need points so it doesn’t matter if I scored. For the moment, the most important thing to do is win games and get points.

We may have well gone on to win the game if we didn’t have to play the last half hour with ten men yet again, but our captain thinks it because the team is “nervous”. “At the moment I think we are sometimes a bit nervous because we need points. Maybe sometimes we do stupid things but I can understand it and we have to stay cool in the head and try to be more diligent and keep 11 on the pitch. We need it at the moment. It was hard work. The team did a great job. It was tough to be 10 men again tonight but we take the point. I can’t say we are happy with that because we need points, but we take it.”

As I say, he seemed bit flustered when being interviewed, and maybe it was because he is a little bit “nervous” himself! But if I had gone 6 games without a win I think I would be pretty nervous as well.

But at least we got a point, and hopefully he will be happier after we beat Everton, and thisis what Aubameyang had to say about that: “We’re going to Everton, we’re going to go with belief and we have to win the game and that’s it.”

And that’s it!