Aubameyang discusses playing on the left or centrally

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is enduring his worst goal drought since he moved to Arsenal.

The Gabonese striker has been Arsenal’s goal machine since he joined the club, and the team has come to rely on him for goals.

He has played predominantly on the left side of attack for much of the time that Mikel Arteta has been Arsenal’s manager.

He has been cutting in from the left to score most of his goals for the club, but some fans have started asking for him to be played through the middle.

These fans think that he would start scoring again if his position is changed.

However, he played through the middle in Arsenal’s last league game against Leeds United and he still blanked.

Arteta will probably not continue that experiment, but the striker claims that he is open to playing anywhere, whether it be on the left of attack or through the middle.

“I play everywhere, I don’t mind really, I really don’t mind,” Aubameyang told Arsenal’s official matchday programme.

“Everyone knows where I prefer to play but this doesn’t matter because I prefer to have many options than just one.

“I want to help and I want to learn as well. Because you learn every day even if you are young or maybe older, but I’m still learning and I feel good everywhere.

“[You learn because] your movements are different if you play, for example, on the left. You have to play sometimes more in the pocket to try to connect with the midfield players. And it’s maybe different with the striker position, as a No 9. It’s completely different, sometimes you have to be wide, but when you are a striker you are more central and it’s really different.

“But I’ve learnt a lot of things since I’ve been playing on the left side. It gives me opportunities because a lot of defences are attracted by the No 9. Laca and Eddie are doing a great job and so they leave space for us sometimes to come and run in behind the defence. So of course it’s helped me and I’m still learning as a left winger.”