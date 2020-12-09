Aubameyang disgracefully fined for rightly venting on social media

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been fined by the Confederation of African Football for his comments on social media, when he was wrongfully held against his will in an airport in Gambia.

The Gunners striker as held in an airport for hours the night before Gabon’s crunch clash with Gambia in the group stages of qualification for the African Nations.

His team went onto lose the match the next day, which is no surprise given they were held in the airport until around 6AM the next morning, which just so happened to be the day of the match.

Had his side won, they would have taken a six-point lead at the top of the group, but they now sit level on points with their rivals after the clash.

To make matters worse, the federation have now moved to fine our striker for his comments on social media, where he tagged the CAF urging for action to be taken after his ordeal, and they appear to have taken the alternative course of action instead.

Ça nous démotivera pas mais ils faut que les gens sachent et surtout que la @CAF_Online prennent ces responsabilité.

2020 et on veut que l’Afrique grandissent ce n’est pas comme ça qu’on va y arriver!!! https://t.co/7qCeYNaBmJ — AUBA⚡️ (@Aubameyang7) November 16, 2020

Aubameyang hasn’t had much luck in front of goal since the ordeal, with his last league goal coming from the penalty spot against Manchester United coming two weeks prior to the international break.

Could this unnecessary ordeal have affected his mental state?

Patrick