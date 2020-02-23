Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Aubameyang does it again to give Arsenal lead against Everton

What a game, Arsenal have shown extreme fighting qualities against Everton today and yet again have taken the lead with Aubameyang. It was just 23 seconds after the whistle for the second half that Arsenal asserted their lead again, with Aubameyang scoring his second goal of the game and making him joint highest scorer in the race for the Golden boot this season.

But this was a different goal to one of Auba’s usual efforts, itstarted with Bellerin moving the ball out to Pepe, who sent a cross towards Aubameyang, and the Auba despatched a header into the corner of the net.

Watch it here….

