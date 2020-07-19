“Aubameyang does what he does” Kieran Tierney nails it perfectly

Kieran Tierney put in a very fine performance as Arsenal defeated Manchester City to reach the final of the FA Cup.

Apart from being solid at the back for the duration of the game, the Scotsman set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score the second goal yesterday and he has hailed the striker for his performance against City.

Aubameyang has been one of the best strikers in the world for some time now, and the Gabonese hitman has continued to score the goals that Arsenal needs for them.

Tierney reveals that he feels privileged to be playing on the same team with the striker and admitted that his pass to set up the striker’s goal wasn’t a goalscoring one, but Auba was able to turn it into one.

Tierney told MOTD via BBC: “It was tough, we knew we would have less of the ball against City and you have to take your chances when you get them. Aubameyang does what he does.

“We have to suffer together in games like this, When we get the ball we have to play well but we know we will have 5-10 minute spells when we won’t see the ball.

“Aubameyang has done it for so long, it’s an honour for me to play with him. That ball I played isn’t a goalscoring ball but he makes it one.

“We are building for something big.”