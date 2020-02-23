Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Aubameyang draws Arsenal level against Everton again

Yet again Arsenal have fought back after going 1-0 down against a very scary Everton, and we have now taken the lead. David Luiz slided a perfect pass into the path of Aubameyang, who leaves Sidibe standing and sent it perfectly into the bottom corner as usual.

This is looking good for the Gunners….

