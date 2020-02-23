Aubameyang draws Arsenal level against Everton again

Yet again Arsenal have fought back after going 1-0 down against a very scary Everton, and we have now taken the lead. David Luiz slided a perfect pass into the path of Aubameyang, who leaves Sidibe standing and sent it perfectly into the bottom corner as usual.
This is looking good for the Gunners….
#️⃣1⃣4⃣ – "This is Thierry Henry, everything about it!"
David Luiz unleashes Aubameyang who does the rest! 🔥
📺 Watch on Sky Sports Premier League
📱 Follow #ARSEVE here: https://t.co/0jjlZtWf76
📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/YugBxbEq3p
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 23, 2020