Aubameyang dropped for disciplinary reasons? Answers please….

Well that has made an interesting start to the build up to the North London derby.
It seems that Aubameyang has been left on the bench, and Sky Sports are reporting….
Arteta says he’s dropped Aubameyang for disciplinary reasons. Wouldn’t elaborate.
— Patrick Davison (@skysports_PatD) March 14, 2021
Hmm, so what on Earth could he have done? Could it be because he has had another tattoo without permission?
Has he insulted Arteta in the changing room?
Was he late?
Out partying all night?
Anyway, this is purely conjecture, so what interesting or funny reasons can you come up with?
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
First conspiracy theory from Twitter…..,
N’Jelly N’Ice cream
@Justice4Rasiak
Apparently Arteta told him he wasn’t allowed to bring his Batman mask and aubamayang flipped. Threw a water bottle at one stage.
I read somewhere on Twitter ( don’t know how true it is though) that he confronted Arteta about some of his selections. Like I said don’t know how true it is, I’m sure we will hear more later.
martineli and pepe maybe
We got a funny coach, I doubt whether Arsenal is in his heart or learning how to manage top clubs with Arsenal. This is a game you need every big player in your squad to start and make an impact. Mourinho can’t bench Kane for whichever reason because he wants to win. Win first then do the rest.