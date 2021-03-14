Aubameyang dropped for disciplinary reasons? Answers please….

Well that has made an interesting start to the build up to the North London derby.

It seems that Aubameyang has been left on the bench, and Sky Sports are reporting….

Arteta says he’s dropped Aubameyang for disciplinary reasons. Wouldn’t elaborate. — Patrick Davison (@skysports_PatD) March 14, 2021

Hmm, so what on Earth could he have done? Could it be because he has had another tattoo without permission?

Has he insulted Arteta in the changing room?

Was he late?

Out partying all night?

Anyway, this is purely conjecture, so what interesting or funny reasons can you come up with?