Aubameyang-esque tweet sends Arsenal fans in transfer meltdown

Thomas Partey‘s press officer has posted a message on his Twitter account, leading Arsenal fans to believe a move for the midfielder is back on.

The Ghanaian has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates throughout 2020, but with time running out, our interest appeared to have cooled.

Atletico Madrid have repeated reiterated that the 27 year-old would only be leaving the club should his release clause be met in full, which has so far blocked our club from completing the move.

His press officer Samuel Zigah however has now alerted Arsenal fans with a cryptic tweet, much like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did some months back.

The Gabon international previously posted an sand-timer on social media, hinting that a new contract was on the horizon, before later posting another sand-timer on the day of his new contract being announced with the time running out.

Zigah has now excited fans around the world with his sand-timer emoji, with many believing this could mean that there is movement being made.

The tweet now appears to have been deleted, but not before the DailyRecord was able to screenshot the posting.

The report claims that this means that a deal is on for Partey, although I can’t say that I’m completely convinced, although some Gunners fans can’t help but believe this means the deal is back on.

Lucas Torreira is in Madrid awaiting confirmation of his loan move in the other direction according to Semra Hunter (via Football.London., with Atletico claimed to be awaiting for a departure before they can complete the deal.

This leads me into thinking that a deal between Arsenal and Atletico for Partey is off the table, with no need for Lucas to be sat in Madrid in limbo if the clubs were to do a deal for Partey which would have freed room to the Uruguayan.

Could we still land Partey today? Are the reporters reading too far into the sand-timer, or could it mean news of a new contract with Atletico instead?

