Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not expected to travel with the rest of the Arsenal squad as they head off for a Dubai training camp.

The striker hasn’t been a part of the playing squad since coming off the bench against Everton on December 6, and he was also stripped of the club’s captaincy just over a month ago also.

Some may have believed that the break could have helped to repair the relationship, and that there could have been a return to the playing squad following his time away due to the AFCON, but after returning to undergo testing on supposed heart lesions after contracting Coronavirus.

Despite getting the all-clear, he still appears out of the manager’s plans with him not expected to travel to Dubai for a training camp over the international break, as reported by the Standard.

There is talk of a potential exit for the former Borussia Dortmund star, although he is believed to have turned down a move to Saudi Arabia on loan already, but you would imagine that we would be continuing to work on his exit if he isn’t to join up with the playing squad.

It certainly looks like Auba has played his last game for the club, whether we can find a potential replacement for him in the final week of the transfer window or not.

Can you see a way back into the team for Aubameyang?

Patrick

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley Arteta Post Match Press Conference – “We didn’t have the quality”