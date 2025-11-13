Aubameyang explains why he joined Chelsea despite his history with Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made a surprising move to Chelsea in 2022, just seven months after leaving Arsenal to join Barcelona. At the Catalan club, he was among the standout performers, making the move one that he had long desired. The striker’s departure from Arsenal had been prompted by a series of issues at the Emirates, and a mid-season transfer to Barcelona in the latter half of the 2021/2022 campaign appeared to be a logical step for both parties.

However, few anticipated his swift return to the Premier League, particularly to Arsenal’s city rivals, Chelsea. While the Gunners’ rivalry with Chelsea does not carry the same intensity as that with Tottenham, the transfer nonetheless raised eyebrows among fans and observers alike. When Aubameyang departed Arsenal, there had been no indication that Chelsea was interested in signing him, which made the move all the more unexpected.

Reasons Behind the Chelsea Move

The transfer was short-lived, and the striker has since admitted that the decision to join Chelsea was a mistake. Speaking to The Sun, Aubameyang explained the circumstances that led to his move and why he agreed to it despite his history with Arsenal. He said, “That was a big mistake going there. It was a f*****g big mistake. At that time I had a bad moment in Barcelona. I had a home break-in and Barca needed to sell a player – me or Memphis Depay – and the only thing that was on the table was Chelsea. So I said ok, for my family, I will move away, even if it’s Chelsea…”

Aubameyang added that he had initially believed the move could work out, referencing other players who had successfully transferred between rival clubs. “I was thinking maybe it will be okay, Olivier Giroud went from Arsenal to Chelsea and he had no problems, but for me it was different,” he explained.

Reflection on a Short-Lived Transfer

The striker’s comments provide insight into the personal and professional factors influencing his decision. A difficult period at Barcelona, compounded by a home break-in, made the opportunity to move seem necessary for the sake of his family. Despite the transfer not working out as planned, Aubameyang appears to have accepted the situation and reflected on it as a learning experience.

While his time at Chelsea was brief, the move remains a notable episode in Aubameyang’s career, illustrating how external circumstances and personal considerations can shape even high-profile transfers. His candid reflection offers a unique perspective on the challenges players face when navigating career decisions in elite football.

