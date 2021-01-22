Aubameyang finally receives proper praise after barren run of form

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back to form as Arsenal beat Newcastle United 3-0 in their last league game.

The striker, who has suffered from poor form this season, scored twice in the win.

Garth Crooks named him in his Team of the Week and praised him for looking sharp in the match.

Auba could have scored another goal after hitting the post with one of his efforts, and Crooks was delighted to watch him.

He scored 22 goals in each of his last two league seasons and those numbers earned him a new big-money Arsenal contract.

He had suffered a dip in form but looked back to his brilliant best in that game against the Magpies.

Crooks says that Auba didn’t enjoy the match against Crystal Palace, but the striker returned to form against Steve Bruce’s men.

Crooks Wrote on BBC: “Arsenal’s game against Crystal Palace may have been a non-event but the game against Newcastle was anything but. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was bang in form again and his finishing deadly. The Arsenal striker scored two and probably should have had a hat-trick against the Magpies. His side-foot that hit the post in the first half was a good indicator as to what sort of night Newcastle were in for and Arsenal’s young guns didn’t disappoint.”

The striker has now scored 7 goals from 19 games this season. Up next will be a double-header against Southampton in the FA Cup and the Premier League.

Auba will be keen to maintain his current scoring form for both games.