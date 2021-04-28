Aubameyang fitness update ahead of Villarreal clash

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been absent as he recovered from Malaria, but is claimed to be available for Arsenal when they take on Villarreal come Thursday.

The Gabonese striker has missed the last three Premier League matches, although it took some time before his symptoms were realised to have been Malaria.

The 31 year-old returned from international duty where he contracted the disease, and carried on as normal. Auba started and played over three quarters of the match with Liverpool, before withdrawing from training days before the next weekend’s match with an illness.

The player himself announced on social media that he was cheering the team on in the Europa League from the hospital which was the first time it had been revealed that he was actually suffering with Malaria.

He has been out of action since, but TheSun claims that he will be made available for the squad, although his fitness is not completely returned.

The forward is claimed to have returned to training as we try to rebuild his strength after his struggles, but fingers crossed he will be able to take part in some form.

We also had David Luiz return to training this week as confirmed by the Standard, and the Brazilian could also make his return after a month on the sidelines.

