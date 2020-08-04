Aubameyang former Arsenal teammate gives his opinion on contract saga

Jack Wilshere claims that if he was in Aubameyang’s shoes, he would renew his contract with the Gunners.

The Englishman was a former teammate of the Arsenal captain and he hailed the club top scorer for his efficiency in front of goal which Wilshere discovered in his first training session with Auba.

Wilshere has moved on to West Ham, but he is still paying attention to what is happening at the Emirates and he recently spoke about Aubameyang’s future.

The club captain has entered the final year of his current deal with the Gunners and they have been in talks with him over a new deal for some time now.

He has continued to prove why Arsenal shouldn’t let him go by scoring goals, which has also made other teams pay even more attention to him.

Arsenal wants to keep him at all costs and Wilshere has backed his former side after he claimed he would sign if he was the striker.

Asked about the speculation surrounding Arsenal’s captain, Wilshere told talkSPORT via the Metro: ‘It’s massive for the club that they get him to stay. You can see what he brings.

‘I was there when he signed and straight away from the first training session, you knew that he was world class. He scores goals with his left and right foot, he can beat a man.

‘I was lucky enough to play with a few players like that, but he was one of the best.

‘If I was in his shoes? Arsenal’s a massive club. He’s the captain, the fans love him, he’s got the respect of the whole club.

‘If I was him I’d stay, but it’s easy for me to say that. Listen, as I said, it’s important they keep him because he’s their go-to man, he’s their best player, he’s their leader.

‘When the team is down, everyone looks to him to do something and he’s come up with the goods.’