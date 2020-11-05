Aubameyang hails teammate for shutting down Manchester United’s midfield

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the goal that gave Arsenal a 1-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend.

The Gabonese attacker has been one of the club’s key players and his goal helped them to end a two-game losing streak.

It was a huge three points for the team and he was full of praise for one of his teammates.

The Gunners have just signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid and the Ghanaian midfielder was one of the key players in that game.

Aubameyang singled him out for praise after the match.

He claimed that although Partey has only been at the club for only a few weeks, the midfielder has been immense for the team.

He hailed his on-field performance as well as his off-field attitude as a human being.

The former Borussia Dortmund man then added that Partey was so good in the Manchester United game that he locked out the United midfielders.

‘It was a great performance from the whole team and it was great to see Thomas Partey play like that even though he’s not been here long,’ Aubameyang said via Metro.

‘Off the pitch he’s a really humble guy and you can see that on the pitch as well because he really gives everything in the game.

‘He is really simple and quiet, so humble, and we all really like him.

‘He’s really funny too – sometimes he’ll do some jokes and we won’t be expecting it. So he’s settled in really quickly.

‘On the pitch his strengths are his energy and the way he can stop counter-attacks and dangerous situations. That’s really important for us.’

The Arsenal captain added: ‘I think he locked down three of Manchester United’s midfielders on Sunday – that’s my point of view anyway – and that’s really important for us.

‘Also he can play forward really well when he regains the ball and that’s a good point for us.’