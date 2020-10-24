Aubameyang hails teammates impact since his move to Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has used the Arsenal matchday program to hail the impact of Thomas Partey since the Ghanaian joined the club.

The club captain was one of the players that were delighted to have the midfielder as their new teammate and he has said that the former Atletico man has made a fine start to life at the club.

He claimed that Partey has integrated with the rest of the team very well and he has a calm and smiley way of doing things.

He added that it was great that the club has signed a player of Partey’s quality because his profile of player is something that they haven’t exactly had before now.

He also said that his family might be from Gabon, but he has roots in Ghana which makes Partey his brother.

“Thomas has been great since joining the club,” Aubameyang told the official matchday programme. “He has integrated so well in the squad.

“He is kind, calm and smiley. On the pitch, we have seen already seen what he will bring us in matches.



“He is so strong physically but yet so good on the ball as well. We didn’t really have a profile like this in our squad before. In terms of ball progression, beating the press, going forward, he will be very important for us.

“My family is from Gabon but I also have some roots in Ghana where Thomas is from so we are family too! It is good for some of our younger players as well to have a player like him, of his calibre at training. They will learn a lot from him.”

Aubameyang didn’t start Arsenal’s game against Rapid Wien on Thursday, but the striker will obviously be starting many games this season with his new teammate.