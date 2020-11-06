Aubameyang hails ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal team-mate

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hailed the impressive Mo Elneny, who has returned from the abyss to become a key member of the Arsenal squad.

The Egyptian was told he was surplus to requirements by Unai Emery last summer, and allowed to leave the club on loan, before returning to the Emirates this summer to work with new coach Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has made a change in the philosophy at the club, and now has a hard-working team fighting for trophies, and Elneny has been one of the biggest to profit from the changes.

Aubameyang is amazed by the vast improvements made by his team-mate, especially after he was frozen out only 15 months ago by Arteta’s predecessor.

“It was also a fantastic performance in midfield from Mo,” he told Arsenal Media. “I think his loan spell was good for him – to go out and get some more experience. He came back with that experience and that’s really important too. How he’s been playing since he came back is just unbelievable.

“His sprint at the end of the game… I don’t know how he did that! That is the energy he has, that’s what we want as a team and everyone here really wants to play that way. We want to give everything, in every minute and that’s exactly what Mo is doing.

“He’s a funny guy Mo, and I think we are similar people. We are both always smiling and being positive, so when we get together it’s always funny – we laugh a lot. It’s really, really nice to be around him.”

Elneny has been a breath of fresh air since his return, although his performances come as no shock to us at JustArsenal who have defended the player on a number of occasions.

Does Elneny deserve to play in all the big games alongside Partey?

Patrick